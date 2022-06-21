Search

22 Jun 2022

One-bed Longford town apartment for auction with AMV of €52,500

Longford apartment for sale

A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value of €52,500

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

21 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

A one-bed apartment located just off the centre of Longford town will go to auction later this month.

Apartment 35, Sandy Lane, Richmond Street, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on June 23 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €52,500.

The third-floor apartment extends to around 42 sq mts and is situated in a well-established town centre complex just 200 metres from Longford’s Main Street.

It is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities including cinema, shopping centre and schools.

Sandy Lane is a gated development with private and secure parking at ground floor level.

The apartment is located on the top floor of the building with lift or stairway access and comprises a hallway, open plan living/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom.

The property comes to the market with a tenant in-situ since mid 2014, paying a monthly rental income of €450.

The annual service charge for the property is around €1,070.

Fifteen properties from five counties are listed in the June 23 auction.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media