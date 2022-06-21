Search

Vaping flavours being ‘tailored towards young people’, claims Longford councillor

Paul Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

21 Jun 2022 12:33 PM

Concerns have been raised with Longford County Council that many young people are becoming addicted to vaping.

A lack of legislation on vaping products means children as young as 11 or 12 are able to purchase the products, which contain nicotine and are addictive.

At last week’s meeting of Longford County Council, Fine Gael’s Cllr Paul Ross raised the issue, calling on the Minister for Health “to move the Tobacco and Nicotine inhaling products bill into law as soon as possible in order to regulate the sale of vaping products in Ireland”.

The legislation will prohibit the sale of vapes and tobacco- and nicotine- inhaling products to persons under the age of 18. It will also make it illegal for under-18s to sell such products.

His calls were quickly backed by Fianna Fáil Cllr PJ Reilly, who expressed concern at the number of vape shops popping up all around the county.

Speaking to the Longford Leader this week, Cllr Ross said legislation is expected to go through the Dáil, however, councillors locally want “a push” on it as the access that children have to vape products is becoming a major issue around the country.

“It’s replacing cigarettes. Kids as young as 11 have been seen to purchase these products and we’re looking for concrete guidance and legislation,” said Cllr Ross.

“We don’t know what’s in these products. They may be equally as harmful as cigarettes and what’s most worrying is that they’re tailored towards children with sweet flavours.

“This is not a product that should be available to children. They’re an alternative to cigarettes but they may not be a safe alternative.

“There is currently no guidance on the sale of these products and they need to be properly legislated so that they are not available for purchase by children.”

