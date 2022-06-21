Olympic swimmer Darragh Greene inspiring next generation of Longford athletes

Sam Fergusan, Niamh Mahon, Evelyn Murray, Saoirse Gannon and David Majerack
Longford Olympian Darragh Greene took in a visit to Coral Leisure at Longford’s Mall Complex last Friday to give a breaststroke clinic with local kids and a presentation on life as an Olympic swimmer.
The occasion certainly proved a hit for those present, many of whom picked up some invaluable insights from the renowned Olympian.
