Edgeworthstown pupils complete fascinating Longford local history project
The sixth class pupils of St Mary's NS, Edgeworthstown, assisted by their teacher Aron Fitzpatrick, recently completed a history project and it is now on display in Edgeworthstown Library for the next two weeks.
The project involved tours of the county with Eamon Brennan and Matt Farrell, research into local history and a large art piece completed with the help of local artist Mary Smyth.
The art piece is a large-scale map of Longford with clay models to indicate places of historical significance around the county.
This makes up the centrepiece of the exhibition, with photos from our tours as well as historical information displayed around it.
