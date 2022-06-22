€50,000 announced for south Longford Day Care Centre

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced over €1.6 million for community first responders across the country, including €50,000 for Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre.

The funding will be used to purchase vehicles designed to transport people who have mobility issues or people being treated for cancer.

Community groups that perform roles such as transporting blood samples from hospitals and delivering medication, will also be supported under the initiative. Mountain Rescue Teams, Air Ambulances and Sub-Aqua Groups are also to receive funding.

Overall, Minister Humphreys is announcing €1.62 million under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme – supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles in rural communities.

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy has warmly welcomed the funding for Ballymahon Day Care Centre, which will allow the board of management to purchase a minibus for service users.

"I have been delighted to work with manager, Breda Greaves, and the board on this application," he said.

"I have been delighted to work with manager, Breda Greaves, and the board on this application," he said.

"The centre depends on clients to arrive to the centre by their own or by public transport. Unfortunately, the current timetable under public transport was not always suitable to the opening times of the centre, which in turn had deprived some of their clients from attending the centre.

"Recently, the clients from Ballymahon Day Care Centre took a tour of Leinster House and they all took the opportunity to express how important the Day Centre is and how having a minibus would enrich this service for themselves and attract more users for the Day Care Centre.

"Ballymahon Convent House Day Care Centre clients will benefit greatly from this funding for its own minibus and it will greatly enhance their daily lives. The minibus will cover such areas as Newtowncashel, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Moydow, Carrickedmond, Derrygowna, Claris, Derrydarragh, Forthill, Tang, Tubberclare, Glasson and Drumnee. These are all catchment areas where eligible clients are living in very isolated areas."