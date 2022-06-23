Longford records biggest population growth and highest net inward migration rate per 1,000 in country

Longford has experienced the highest population growth in the country over the past six years according to the Preliminary Results from Census 2022, published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today.

The population in every county increased between Census 2016 and Census 2022.

Cormac Halpin, Senior Statistician in the Census Division, said “The Preliminary Results show a population of 5,123,536 on Census night. This is an increase of 7.6% since 2016. It is also the highest population recorded in a census since 1841."

The counties with the highest population growth were Longford (+14%), Meath (+13%), Fingal and Kildare (+11% in each).

In Longford the preliminary figures show that the population on April 3, 2022 was recorded at 46,634 (it was 40,873 in 2016).

The population included 23,297 females and 23,355 males.

This is an increase of 5,761 (+14.1%) since 2016.

This was made up of a natural increase (ie births minus deaths) of 1,625 and an estimated net inward migration (ie population change minus natural increase) of 4,136.

Net migration per county

All counties experienced an increase in net migration over the six-year period between 2016 and 2022.

The largest inward migration occurred in Dublin (+46,559), Cork (+20,892) and Meath (+14,921).

Longford experienced an increase in net migration of 4,136.

Monaghan (+1,353), Kilkenny (+1,756) and Offaly (+2,003) were the three counties that experienced the lowest inward migration.

Net migration per thousand

Average annual net migration per thousand persons provides some insight into the extent of movement of persons into and out of a county between censuses relative to its size.

Longford recorded an average annual net inward migration of 16 persons per 1,000 of the population between 2016 and 2022, the highest in the country.

The next highest was Meath with 12 persons per 1,000, closely followed by Leitrim with 11 persons per 1,000 of the population.

Kilkenny had the lowest rate of net inward migration with 3 persons per 1,000.

Donegal and Monaghan were the next lowest counties with an average annual net inflow of 4 persons per 1,000. This contrasts with the intercensal period between 2011-2016 when Donegal experienced an average annual net outflow of 8 persons per 1,000 and Monaghan experienced an outflow of 4 persons per 1,000 of population.

Natural increase by county

Kildare and Meath had the highest average annual natural increase gaining 9 persons per 1,000 of population per year between 2016 and 2022. This was followed by Laois, Dublin, Westmeath and Longford with an average natural increase of 7 persons per 1,000 of population per year. Actual natiural increase is 1,625

In Dublin, Fingal had the highest natural increase with 11 persons per 1,000 of population. This was followed by South Dublin with an average annual natural increase of 9 persons per 1,000 of population.

Mayo and Kerry had the lowest average annual natural increase, both gaining 3 persons per 1,000 of population. The data on the natural increase is illustrated in Figure 3.3 below.