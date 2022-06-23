Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 23, 2022

John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly of Killmacuddy, Kilea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Lena (nee Rafter), his parents Maura and Bill. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Anne Farrell, grandchildren Daniel and his partner Sarah, Andrew and Hannagh, son in law Tomas (Claregalway), sisters Rose Bryne, Josie Hancock, Kathleen Horton, bothers Bill, Tom and Frankie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro (N39 E761) from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 23. Requiem Mass Friday, June 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, Co. Longford. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning please.

Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if required, to Parkinson Association of Ireland C/O Gerard Farrell, Undertaker, Lanesboro.

Fr John Flynn SMA, Blackrock, Cork / Newtowncashel, Co Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Fr John Flynn, SMA, Society of African Missions, [late of Newtowncashel, Co Longford], peacefully at St Theresa’s Nursing Unit, SMA House, Blackrock Road, Cork.

Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen [née Hussey], sisters Sr Lucy DMJ, Sr Kathleen DMJ, and Annie Mai [Casserly]. Deeply regretted by his sister Liza [Crotty], his brothers Mike and Seamus, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, the people of Benin City Archdiocese, Nigeria, Sunyani Diocese, Ghana, the Good Shepherd SMA Parish, Manila, Philippines and his confreres in the Society of African Missions.

Remains will arrive at St Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton, Cork, at 12.45pm on Friday, June 24 for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining SMA community cemetery. Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to all social distancing and sanitising guidelines, wear a face covering and avoid shaking hands. Requiescat in Pace.

Annmarie Sheridan, Teach Solas, Oaklands, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff and friends in Longford, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Annmarie Sheridan, Teach Solas, Oaklands, Longford and formerly of Clarebawn, Cavan.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Ellen Sheridan; beloved sister of Sean and auntie to Conor. She will be sadly missed by all at Teach Solas and Clarebawn.

Removal to arrive on Friday morning, June 24, at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am; burial afterward in St Felim's Cemetery. House strictly private; family flowers only, please. Donations to Down Syndrome, Ireland. May she rest in peace.

Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Bella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family. Beloved husband Dr Syed, daughters Hira and Sarina, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the wishes of the family a private service and interment has taken place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, N39 XN70 / Lanesboro, Co Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his home, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon (Eir employee).

Ronan will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Michael and Catherine, his sister Sharon, brother in law Sean, his partner Emma, their cherished baby daughter Caitlin. Nieces Leah and Zara. Aunts Claire, Annette, Pauline and Joan, Uncles Pat Joe, Kevin, Brendan, Sean, Cousins, Extended Family, Work Colleagues, Neighbours and his many close friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Parents home in Ballyglass, Ballyleague N39XN70 on Thursday, June 23 from 5pm to 9pm.Funeral Mass on Friday, June 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private on Friday Morning, June 24 please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House c/o Tom Crosby Undertaker Tarmonbarry.

John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford



The death occurred in Mullingar Regional Hospital in his 86th year on Sunday, June 11, 2022 of John Kane, Ballagh, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine, brothers Mick and Paddy Joe, sisters Nancy, Maureen and Bridie. Dearly missed by his nephews and nieces Michéal Kane and Pauline Gilmartin, John, Michael and Julie McCann, Collette Regan and Tony Hayes, Richard and Collette Rolfe, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford (Eircode N39 K381) on Wednesday evening, June 22 from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 23 at 11am followed by burial in local cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, N91 F892



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence after a long battle with illness surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 of Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Annan, Scotland.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deidre, his adored children Emma, Clare and Ciaran, his brother Alan, sister Mari, his father in law Sean (Comaskey), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good friends and neighbours and his adored furry friends Winnie and Rex.

Reposing at his home (N91F892) this Thursday evening, June 23 & Friday evening, June 24 from 5.30pm to 8pm on both days. Funeral service will take place in St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 11am on Saturday, June 25 with burial afterwards in Killulagh Cemetery.

Johnny Lynch, Doogary, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 of Johnny Lynch, Doogary, Killeshandra, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Wednesday, June 22 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Thursday morning, June 23 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela for funeral mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Kitty Kelly (née Simpson), Lisnaherka, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at her home in her 95th year, on Monday, June 20, 2022 of Kitty Kelly (nee Simpson), Lisnaherka, Strokestown, Roscommon.

Predeceased by her husband P.J. and baby son Charles. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Gerry and Joe, daughters Patricia and Marie, grandchildren Karen, Nicola, Lisa, Rebecca, Darragh, David and Nathan, great-grandson Noah, great-granddaughter Clodagh, daughters-in-law Paula and Marie, sister Rita Lowe (Carrick-On-Shannon), sister-in-law Anne Simpson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, June 22, from 6pm until 8pm, walk through only please. Removal to Strokestown Parish Church on Thursday, June 23 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those wishing to view Kitty's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Saint Vincent's hospital Dublin in her 90th year, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances,Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in law John and Joe (deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Saint Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24 at 10am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

