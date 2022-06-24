Search

24 Jun 2022

Rathowen playwright to feature in Connecticut

Rathowen playwright to feature in Connecticut

Jimmy Keary

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

24 Jun 2022 8:33 AM

Rathowen playwright, Jimmy Keary, is no stranger to having his plays feature on international stages and, now that things are getting back to normal after the pandemic, that’s a trend that isn’t set to stop any time soon.

In fact, Jimmy’s three-act play, The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley, is set to be staged by the Tara Theatre Company in Milford, Connecticut this weekend.

This play, which was written in 2010, is Jimmy’s most successful play to date and will be performed nightly from June 23 to 26.

“The play concerns the exploits of bachelor farmer Gabriel Foley, who is looking for a wife, and who finds himself caught between the amorous advances of two women - Chrissie and Hazel,” Jimmy explained.

“Matters are further complicated by Gabriel’s elderly, crotchety mother, Aggie and by his friend Liam, who is always giving him unwanted advice.”

Jimmy sent the group his play before the pandemic and said he had “completely forgotten about it” until a member of the group contacted him a few weeks ago to say the play was finally going ahead.

“It is the second of my plays to be staged outside the country this year,” said Jimmy. “The first was I’m The One For You, which was staged in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island back in March.”

Jimmy is currently writing a new three-act comedy, The Perfect Match, which is his 24th play.

“It concerns a young couple, who are embarking on a new relationship when their mothers fall out,” he explained.

“The couple has to try to continue the relationship in secret. The first draft is almost complete.

“The pandemic has obviously greatly affected the staging of my work. In 2019 there were a total of 37 productions of my plays while this year the number has dropped to seven.”

The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley will be featured on the international stage this weekend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media