Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 24, 2022

Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Bernadette McGuighan (née Crowne), Killargue, Dromahair, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford. Bernadette is survived by her husband Terry; her children Micheal, Rory, John, Aishling and Bernadette; her sons and daughters in law Margaret, Martina, Pamela, Michael and Michael; her 8 grandkids and all her brothers and sisters. May Bernadette rest in peace.

Bernadette will repose at her daughter Bernadette's house at 25 Mill Race Park, Drumlish, Co.Longford (N39 HC03) on Friday, June 24 from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times, please. Funeral cortege will leave Mill Race Park on Saturday, June 25 at 12 noon to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Condolences may be left on www.seamusgallagherfuneralservices.ie .

Hugh Masterson (Benny), West Haven, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 of Hugh Masterson (Benny), aged 57, of West Haven, CT and formerly, Moyne, Co Longford.

Born on January 6, 1965 in Co Longford. He was the son of the late Peter & Catherine Masterson. He is predeceased by his sister, Kathleen (28). Hugh is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 31 years, Donna Studdard, his stepchildren Brian, Fred, Patrick, his grandchildren whom he cherished, Logan, Natalie, Julian, Simona, beloved siblings, Michael, Peter, Emily, John Joe, Ann, Patrick, Diarmuid, several (16) very special nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews, and aunt Nan Masterson (95).

Hugh's funeral cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh, Moyne on Sunday, July 3 at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's church Legga for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga cemetery, family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care c/o Peter Dillon or any family member.

John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Tipperary



The death occurred, peacefully in Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of John Collins, 53 The Green, Lanesboro, Co. Longford and formerly of Killmacuddy, Kilea, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Lena (nee Rafter), his parents Maura and Bill. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his daughter Anne Farrell, grandchildren Daniel and his partner Sarah, Andrew and Hannagh, son in law Tomas (Claregalway), sisters Rose Bryne, Josie Hancock, Kathleen Horton, bothers Bill, Tom and Frankie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesboro (N39 E761) from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 23. Requiem Mass Friday, June 24 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, Co. Longford. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning please.

Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if required, to Parkinson Association of Ireland C/O Gerard Farrell, Undertaker, Lanesboro.

Fr John Flynn SMA, Blackrock, Cork / Newtowncashel, Co Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Fr John Flynn, SMA, Society of African Missions, [late of Newtowncashel, Co Longford], peacefully at St Theresa’s Nursing Unit, SMA House, Blackrock Road, Cork.

Predeceased by his parents James and Kathleen [née Hussey], sisters Sr Lucy DMJ, Sr Kathleen DMJ, and Annie Mai [Casserly]. Deeply regretted by his sister Liza [Crotty], his brothers Mike and Seamus, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends, the people of Benin City Archdiocese, Nigeria, Sunyani Diocese, Ghana, the Good Shepherd SMA Parish, Manila, Philippines and his confreres in the Society of African Missions.

Remains will arrive at St Joseph’s SMA Church, Wilton, Cork, at 12.45pm on Friday, June 24 for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining SMA community cemetery. Those attending the funeral are requested to adhere to all social distancing and sanitising guidelines, wear a face covering and avoid shaking hands. Requiescat in Pace.

Annmarie Sheridan, Teach Solas, Oaklands, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff and friends in Longford, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 of Annmarie Sheridan, Teach Solas, Oaklands, Longford and formerly of Clarebawn, Cavan.

Predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Ellen Sheridan; beloved sister of Sean and auntie to Conor. She will be sadly missed by all at Teach Solas and Clarebawn.

Removal to arrive on Friday morning, June 24, at St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am; burial afterward in St Felim's Cemetery. House strictly private; family flowers only, please. Donations to Down Syndrome, Ireland. May she rest in peace.

Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin, on Friday, June 17, 2022 of Bella Ali, Lamagh, Newtownforbes, Longford.

Bella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family. Beloved husband Dr Syed, daughters Hira and Sarina, relatives and friends.

In keeping with the wishes of the family a private service and interment has taken place. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon, N39 XN70 / Lanesboro, Co Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his home, on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Ronan McDermott, Ballyglass, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon (Eir employee).

Ronan will be sorely missed by his heartbroken parents Michael and Catherine, his sister Sharon, brother in law Sean, his partner Emma, their cherished baby daughter Caitlin. Nieces Leah and Zara. Aunts Claire, Annette, Pauline and Joan, Uncles Pat Joe, Kevin, Brendan, Sean, Cousins, Extended Family, Work Colleagues, Neighbours and his many close friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his Parents home in Ballyglass, Ballyleague N39XN70 on Thursday, June 23 from 5pm to 9pm.Funeral Mass on Friday, June 24 at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Rosary Ballyleague. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House Private on Friday Morning, June 24 please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballyleague

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to Pieta House c/o Tom Crosby Undertaker Tarmonbarry.

Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Galway / Mohill, Leitrim / Enniscrone, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great courage, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Peg Cadden (née Sweeney), Derrydonnell, Oranmore, Co Galway. Formerly of Mohill, Co Leitrim and Quigabar, Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Dr Enda, her brothers Padraic, Sean and Michael, sister-in-law Bina, brothers-in-law Richard, Fintan and Cathal, nephew Seamus and many friends. Devoted mother to Sinéad (Courtmacsherry), Niall (Dublin), Nessa (Derrydonnell), Conor (Dublin), Aoife (Athlone) and Aisling (Dublin). Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law Mark, Alan, Kieran and Eugene, daughter-in-law Anne, sisters Bernadette, Tina and Nancy, sisters-in-law Áine and Mary, brother-in-law Lloyd, grandchildren Barry, Conor, Brian, Enda, Conall, Jack, Kate, Aaron, Abbie, Ronan, Conleth and his financée Cécile, great-grandchildren Suzie and Stella, nephews, nieces, dear neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge this Saturday, June 25 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Removal from Peg's home on Sunday morning, June 26 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim in advance of Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Following Mass, Peg will be laid to rest with Enda. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team at the Galway Hospice. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. May her gentle, loving soul rest in peace.



Maura Rhatigan (née O'Keeffe), Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the gentle care of Our Lady’s Ward, The Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Maura Rhatigan (nee O’Keeffe), Rooskey, Co Roscommon.

Beloved wife of the late Louis and adoring mother of daughter, Colette (Kavanagh). Very sadly missed and remembered with love by her son-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, friends and the wonderful nurses and carers in The Sacred Heart Hospital, her home for many years.

Maura will be reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Saturday evening, June 25 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey, on Sunday, June 26 for Requiem Mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. The Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/

Oleksandr Inkov, Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022 of Oleksandr Inkov, Lough Allen Hotel, Drumshanbo and formerly of Ukraine.

Remains reposed in Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday, June 23. Funeral service in Drumshanbo New Cemetery on Friday, June 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards. Rest In Peace.



Gerard (Gerry) Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, in his 95th year, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 of Gerard (Gerry) Reynolds, Doon, Strokestown, Co Roscommon and formerly of The Park, Hillstreet, Co Roscommon.

Beloved husband of Marina and dad to George, Martin and Noel. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from McHugh's Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 25 to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Those wishing to view Gerry's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Family flowers only. House private, please.

Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, N91 F892



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence after a long battle with illness surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 of Keith Goodwin, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath and formerly of Annan, Scotland.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Deidre, his adored children Emma, Clare and Ciaran, his brother Alan, sister Mari, his father in law Sean (Comaskey), sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good friends and neighbours and his adored furry friends Winnie and Rex.

Reposing at his home (N91F892) this Thursday evening, June 23 & Friday evening, June 24 from 5.30pm to 8pm on both days. Funeral service will take place in St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard at 11am on Saturday, June 25 with burial afterwards in Killulagh Cemetery.

Mary Jane Kiernan, 110 A Lower George Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Saint Vincent's hospital Dublin in her 90th year, on Saturday, June 18, 2022 of Mary Jane Kiernan,110A Lower George's Street, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin and formerly of Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents James and Kate Kiernan, deeply regretted by her brother Sonny(James) and his wife Lucy, Killahurk, sisters Frances,Patsy & Rose (USA) and Bridie (England) brother's in law John and Joe (deceased), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in Saint Michael's Church, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire on Friday, June 24 at 10am with burial in Errew graveyard, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

