North Longford business owners urged to apply for funding

Property owners in Granard are being urged to apply for funding under the Streetscape Enhancement Measure 2022 of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

County Longford was allocated €100,000 by the Department for Rural and Community Development to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in one designated town, as part of €2.6 million being made available nationwide.

This scheme was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD under the Our Rural Future five-year strategy.

Launching the scheme, Minister Humphreys stated that the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide funding to property owners to improve the facades of their buildings.

“It is part of the Government’s effort to assist in the regeneration, repopulation and development of our rural towns and villages. Improving the visual appearance of our urban streetscapes increases pride and confidence in our hometowns and villages, making them more attractive places to live, work and do business.”

The Streetscape Enhancement Measure will be administered by Local Authorities and will involve Longford County Council working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and freshness to rural towns and villages.

The types of projects that could be supported include:

-Strategic collaboration between property owners to paint buildings or shopfronts in vibrant colours

-Commissioning of murals in towns and villages

-Upgrade or restoration of historic/traditional shopfronts

A grant of up to €8,000 is available to qualifying businesses depending on the range of works proposed. The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, July 1.

Cllr Turlough McGovern commented that “the Scheme for Granard will build on the good work that was completed under the 2021 scheme and support the efforts of the business community in the town to make Granard an attractive and dynamic place to do business.”

He encouraged all property owners who wanted to do works on the façade of their buildings this year to contact Longford County Council.