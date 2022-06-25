Commitment of students recognised at Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford awards ceremony

The annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students took place recently in Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford.

The awards ceremony is an opportunity to acknowledge and commend all students on their work, commitment and dedication throughout their time in the school and to recognise their valuable contribution to the school community.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Clara Doherty and Catherine Lynch pictured with Mr Mac Aodha receiving their Academic Excellence Awards

Grace Shannon was the worthy winner of the Senior Sports Award. Ms Hardiman praised Grace for her dedication, passion and drive. She was an excellent ambassador for the school and contributed wonderfully to sport throughout her time in the school.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Nominees for Schoolgirl of the Year Award - Ava Shannon, Riane McGrath, Niamh Burke (recipient), Catherine Lynch and Anna M. George

Clare Doherty and Catherine Lynch were joint recipients of the Academic Excellence Award, in recognition of their outstanding academic achievements.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Ms Macko presenting Sophie Bayliss with her CEIST Spirit Award

Ms Macko presented the CEIST Spirit Award to Sophie Bayliss and Ms Macko commended Sophie for her contribution to school life, her willingness to assist and help staff and students and how she lived and embodied the pillars and values of CEIST.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Some members of the Senior Football team who successfully reached the Leinster Final this year

The School Girl of the Year Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the history of the school.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Mr Murphy presenting certificates to Student Council representatives Sarah Forde, Katrina Chan, Claire Holland and Catherine Lynch

The selection process involves student and teacher nominations and then a final selection vote. Each of the shortlisted students.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Green Schools Committee members

Catherine Lynch, Riane McGrath, Anna M George, Ava Shannon and Niamh Burke are and will continue to be immense ambassadors for the school.

Ms Keogh, the Sixth Year Year-Head announced that Niamh Burke was the 2022 School Girl of the Year recipient to rapturous applause.

Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford annual awards ceremony for Sixth Year students. Pictured are Anna M George and Miracle Jonathan receiving their certificates for perfect attendance from Ms Keogh

This award acknowledges Niamh's positive contribution to school life, her dedication to her studies, her compassion and kindness to other students and to her teachers.

Certificates were also awarded to the Lenister football finalists, the Senior Prefects and the members of the Green Schools Committee.

Anna M George received a certificate for perfect attendance, having not missed a school day for the entire duration of schooling and Miracle Jonathan received a certificate for perfect attendance for the 2021-2022 academic year.