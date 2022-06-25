Gardaí appeal for information in search for teenager (15) missing for four days

Mary Connors
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Mary Connors who is missing from Kilcock, Co Kildare since Tuesday, June 21.
She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches in height with a medium build.
Mary has long blonde hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Mary was wearing blue denim jeans, white tee shirt with a blue jumper and a black handbag.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station
