WEATHER: Weekend to remain unsettled and cool with heavy showers at times

Remaining unsettled and cool over the weekend, with rain and heavy showers at times

Today

Showers or longer spells of rain over the western half of the country today, some heavy with an isolated thundery burst with hail possible. Elsewhere showers will be more isolated. The best of any limited sunny breaks in the east and southeast.

Highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh and gusty southerly wind that will be strong at times along coasts.

Further showers or longer spells of rain tonight, some of the showers will be heavy at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh southeast winds will gradually veer southwesterly overnight and winds will remain strong along coasts.

Sunday

Fairly cloudy on Sunday with frequent showers. Some of the showers heavy with an isolated thundery one possible. Best of any sunny breaks in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in a moderate to fresh southwest to west wind.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Monday

Staying unsettled with widespread showers, turning to heavier more persistent rain in the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly winds.

A band of rain will spread across the country overnight, clearing to showers by morning. Mild with temperatures not falling below 9 to 13 degrees as fresh southerly winds moderate.

Tuesday

Persistent rain will clear away to the east early on Tuesday, leaving a mixed day for all areas with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the midlands. Winds light to moderate, fresh along coasts, southerly or variable.

Showers will continue Tuesday night, with a mix of clear spells and cloud. Temperatures generally not falling below 9 to 12 degrees, as winds fall light to moderate and variable.