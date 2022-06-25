Search

25 Jun 2022

Longford credit card spend splurge gives much needed tonic to local economy

Longford credit card spend splurge gives much needed tonic to local economy

Longford credit card spend splurge gives much needed tonic to local economy

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

25 Jun 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford witnessed the highest spending increase among Bank of Ireland credit card customers last month, a new survey has found.

An analysis of debit and credit card transactions during May saw Longford consumers outstrip the likes of Offaly, Cork, Kerry and Monaghan customers in a revelation which looks set to give a much needed tonic to the local economy.

Social spending in May rose by 14% (following a 4% drop in April), with pubs enjoying a 21% spending spike, outlay in fast-food outlets going up by 15% and restaurant spend rising by 14%.

The spending data also revealed that people were keen on enjoying their home comforts by getting back into ‘hosting’ mode, with catering spend increasing by 17%.

Longford property prices rise by €4,975

Dangerous midlands driver who judge said should never be allowed on the roads again has 20-year ban halved

May was a more positive spending month nationwide, following on from April when only one county (Longford) posted a spending increase. Consumer outlay in Offaly (+14%), Cork (+13%), Kerry (+11%) and Monaghan (+11%) all rose much higher, with Longford once again leading the way with spending in the county during May rising by 18%.

On an international level, spending in some of the traditional holiday destinations remained steady, whilst a host of travellers flocked to the likes of Croatia (+65%), Norway (+65%) and Sweden (+21%) looking to broaden their horizons.

Longford man has prison sentence increased for 'sadistic and barbaric' attack

CAB chiefs to turn screw on Longford man

A Longford man who is currently serving a three and a half year jail term for his involvement in a vicious feud related stabbing is facing fresh charges from Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) chiefs.

 

Commenting on May’s spending data, Jilly Clarkin, Head of Customer Journeys & SME Markets at Bank of Ireland said: “Whilst April’s spending levels painted a mixed economic picture consumers certainly didn’t hold back in May, sparking an overall spending rise of 13% and boosting social, retail (clothing spend rose by 16%) and accommodation businesses amongst others.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media