Longford school joins Allianz and Cumann na mBunscol GAA initiative to support Ukrainian pupils

A school in Longford has joined an initiative organised between Allianz and Cumann na mBunscol, that will support Ukrainian schoolchildren participate in local Gaelic game activities through their schools.

The initiative sees Allianz provide 26 schools across Ireland with 500 footballs, 200 hurleys and 200 sliothars to help Ukrainian refugee schoolchildren fall in love with our national games.

In total, the twenty-six participating schools will help 383 Ukrainian schoolchildren join local Gaelic game activities across the country.

The Longford school have welcomed in, four of these Ukrainian children.

The sports equipment was recently delivered to St Michael’s Boys National School, Longford in advance of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol Week.

The initiative welcomes schools from fifteen different counties across all four provinces. It is envisaged through the campaign these schools will play a key role in helping Ukrainian schoolchildren integrate into their local communities through the national sport.

“We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from schools across the country, including Longford, as part of this initiative with Allianz. These schools are playing such an important role in welcoming Ukrainian schoolchildren into our communities. By joining these local GAA activities, we hope the Ukrainian children feel welcome in our communities and learn the skills they need to enjoy our national games. Ukrainian children have featured in Cumann na mBunscol activities already this school term, thus making new friends and integrating more easily in their new surroundings. We look forward to working with all of the schools involved and seeing these children flourish,” said Joe Lyons, Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol.

“Sport has always been such an important vehicle for integration, and GAA activities are often at the forefront of inclusion across our local communities. Therefore, Allianz, through our work with Cumann na mBunscol, are delighted to sponsor this donation of sports equipment to schools across the country. We hope it goes some way in facilitating the integration of these children into the school and wider community through participation in Gaelic Games,” said Alan Black, Religious & Education Customer Relationship Manager at Allianz.