Longford Leader Property: Non-residential farm sells for €416,000 in online auction

A local non-residential farm achieved a sale figure of €416,000 in an online auction last Thursday, June 16.
Murtagh Bros had an online auction for what was described as ‘a very attractive c. 42.84 acre property at Moranstown, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath, laid out in neat tidy divisions’.
Following a lot of interest, there was a very competitive auction with a number of committed bidders.
The auction, conducted by Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros, saw the property go on the market at €325,000, with the hammer falling after achieving a sale figure of €416,000.
Mr Murtagh commented, “The farm sold at €9,700 per acre showing great confidence among buyers in the agricultural sector in the midlands.”
The property is a 42.844 acre non-residential farm, in permanent pasture with good road frontage to the L1902, c.500m from Ballynacargy Village and renowned for its fattening abilities. The lands also have the benefit of a large bedded cattle shed and private well water.
