Longford firm 'The Lunch Bag' wins coveted marketing award

There was great excitement in the Clayton Burlington Hotel Friday last for the announcement of this year's All Ireland Marketing Awards.

Hosted by RTE's Brian Dobson, the night was awash with the biggest hitters in the Marketing World with all from Diageo to The National Lottery up for the coveted awards.

One such award was the Supervalu sponsored "New Product Award', coveted by those introducing new ideas and services into the national market. Finalists included Heineken and Britvic, as well as Cornmarket and the dark horse of the night, Ireland's first school lunch service 'The Lunch Bag'.

With their innovative app allowing parents to have school lunches delivered directly to their child's school desk 'The Lunch Bag' was a clear winner, with the announcement bringing the house down to much applause from parents across the room.

"The All Ireland Marketing Awards are such a distinguished honour and we were thrilled to even be shortlisted," said Ger Killian, Managing Director of The Lunch Bag and Newtowncashel Native.

"But to win against such established companies was more than we could ever have dreamt of."

The company was established in 2019, starting a trial in one school and now serve over 500 schools nationwide, taking on up to 15 new schools a week.

"We are experiencing phenomenal growth in a very short space of time," said Ray Nangle, CEO of the company.

"To think that less than three years ago the only way a child in a non DEIS school could get lunch was if they brought it from home and now, one in four children have access to our service and to a massive variety of lunches for the same cost as a homemade repetitive one. We are now producing up to 20,000 lunches a day and will reach 30,000 a day by September."

The Award was given in recognition of the strategic alignment, robustness and future potential of the company.

"We were so honoured to hear that the judges bought into the belief and passion we have for this service," Killian continued.

"We are adamant that all families should have the opportunity to provide a different lunch choice every day without food waste or additional cost to a homemade lunch.”

The fully sustainable lunch bag allows for exceptional marketing opportunities for the company; "a privilege we do not take lightly. We use our brand as an opportunity to instill a healthy mindset, a positive attitude to nutrition and responsible consumerism to our children.

"With their premises in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, set for expansion, while hiring up to three people a week, we have no doubt that The Lunch Bag will see plenty more accolades like this in the future."