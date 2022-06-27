There is 'no intention' to close Kenagh Garda station
Garda Press Office have scotched rumours that Kenagh Garda station may close as a result of a local retirement.
Popular local Garda, Brian McManus, retires on Thursday, June 30.
There was local speculation that the town would lose the Garda station, however Garda Press Office dismissed this hearsay.
In a statement to The Longford Leader the Press Office said: “[I] am to advise that the member in Kenagh Garda Station is due to retire on June 30, 2022. There is no intention on closing Kenagh Garda station.”
