Minister opens three new Longford social housing developments

Three new social housing developments in County Longford were opened today (Monday, June 27) as Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Peter Burke, made a visit to the county.

All three estates, Campbells Drive in Farnagh, Alder Field in Farnagh Hill and Slí Corglass in Legga, were delivered in late 2021 under the Social Housing Capital Investment Programme (SHCIP) and accommodate a total of 120 adults and 115 children.

The Alder Field, Farnagh Hill development in Longford Town is the largest of the three, with a total investment of €10.8m (€10,816,810). The developer was Avenir Homes Ltd, contractor was Mulleady Properties and Co Ltd, and architect was Master Consultancy Bureau Ltd. The 47 units include 36 three-bedroomed units and 11 two-bedroomed units.

The Campbells Drive, Farnagh scheme in Longford Town includes 17 new three-bedroomed and four two-bedroomed social housing units. The developer was AMC Developments Ltd, contractor was Mulleady Properties and Co Ltd, and architect was Cunningham Design and Planning. All 21 units have been allocated accommodating 30 adults and 30 children in total with an investment of €4.7m (€4,704,883).

The Slí Corglass, Legga housing scheme at Moyne consists of nine newly built four bedroomed social housing units, accommodating 20 adults and 33 children in total. The contractor involved was Far View Developments Ltd and the architect involved was Cunningham Design and Planning. All nine have been allocated. The investment totalled €1,899,000.

Opening the schemes Minister Burke said, “It is fantastic to be here today to launch these new developments and see first-hand how the collaboration between my Department and Longford County Council has given a new start in life to so many families. The Department has a record budget under Housing for All and we can see this taking effect in the number of commencement orders being made every month and in places like Longford where we have more and more units coming on stream.”