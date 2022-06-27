Search

27 Jun 2022

Open call for artist scheme funding

Open call for artist scheme funding

Open call for artist scheme funding

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

27 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

Longford County Council announced the return of the Longford Live and Local programme. The scheme sees an additional fund of €143,000 made available to local artists, performers and creatives for creative projects.

This fourth phase of the programme will run from 1 July to 31 October this year. It's funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The scheme is administered by Longford County Council.

It follows on from the success of previous iterations which saw 119 local performers entertaining over 5,980 people in summer 2021 Winter and the Spring into Summer versions of the programme also saw many live cultural, music and community events take place.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan welcomed the funding announcement. “Longford Live and Local has proved to be a great success. Brought about during the pandemic, I know it has helped so many people feel purpose and enjoyment. It is great to see it continue to thrive and bring joy to communities throughout Longford. I encourage as many people get involved as possible and I cannot wait to see what is in store.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “The Council proudly supports this excellent community-focused scheme. Now in its fourth phase, Longford Live and Local will continue to bring the work and talent of local musicians, artists and other performers to audiences across the whole county.”

Longford Live and Local application forms can be obtained from the Local Enterprise Office in Longford County Council or by emailing pmcweeney@longfordcoco.ie.

Deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm on Monday, 4 July. All projects under this funding must be completed by 31 October 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media