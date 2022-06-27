Council CE praises outgoing Cathaoirleach

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan was commended for her commitment in “a very challenging year” as her term at the helm comes to a conclusion.
Cathaoirleach Nolan will relinquish the post at the AGM of the local authority this week.
“I know your year in the chair is coming to an end very soon,” Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon said at the opening of one of three new social housing developments in County Longford on Monday, “I just want to take this opportunity to say you have had a fantastic year.”
The council executive head continued: “You have been a fantastic leader for the county and indeed the town throughout your year. You have been a great help and provided great support to myself and the entire team in Longford County Council. I think it's important that we acknowledge the huge commitment you have made in a really challenging year,” Mr Mahon concluded.
