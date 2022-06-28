Woman assaulted in car, Longford court hears

Judge Bernadette Owens has accepted jurisdiction in the case of two women who allegedly attacked another woman on Main Street, Longford in February
Judge Bernadette Owens has accepted jurisdiction in the case of two women who allegedly attacked another woman on Main Street, Longford in February.
Nicole Keenan and Tia Keenan, both of 82 Ardnacassa Avenue, Longford, appeared before Longford District Court last Tuesday.
Sergeant Mark Mahon, for the state, outlined how, on February 21, 2022, Gardaí on mobile patrol observed a vehicle stopped on Main Street Longford where two females were assaulting another inside the car.
The injured party, the court heard, had bruising to her right cheek and damage to her stomach area.
She also had bite marks on her face and was referred by her GP for blood tests, which she did not attend.
There have been no further problems between the parties and the two women are to reappear on October 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.