PICTURES | Longford Scuba Divers and County Council staff complete big clean up of River Camlin

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
County Longford Scuba Divers participated in a clean up of the river Camlin in Longford town last Thursday evening. Assisted by members of Longford County Council, the scuba divers suited up and entered the river to conduct a clean up and removal of waste from river and along river banks.
Items included shopping trolleys, bicycles, kids scooters, furniture, footballs and general waste. Thanks to all members for showing up and taking part in this great evening's work. These photographs of the clean up were captured by Michael Croghan Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.