Longford County Council alerts motorists to road closures

Longford County Council is alerting motorists to road closures over the coming weeks.

Edgeworthstown

Main Street, Edgeworthstown will be closed from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday, July 3 to facilitate Midlands Busking Festival. Detour Route: N55 – N4 bypass

Longford town

The N63 at Market Square Longford, between the Weavers Hall entrance to the Car Parks at rear of Market Square and its Junction with Ballymahon Street at the Market Bar will be closed from Monday, July 4, 2022 to Friday, September 23, 2022.

This closure is to facilitate Improvement Works on the N63 and Market Square.

Detour Route: Via Alternative Local Routes.

Car Parks at the rear of the Market Square will remain open for the duration of the closure. Pedestrian access will be maintained. The Taxi Rank located on the northern end of Market Square will be relocated to the southern side of Ballymahon Street between the Market Bar and the disabled parking space at Hallmark for the duration of the closure.

Lanesboro

The N63, Longford Road Lanesboro, from the crossroads in Lanesboro Village to the junction with L-5270-0 at Knock Td, will be closed from Monday, July 4 to Wednesday, July 6 between 7pm and 4am (night time works).

This closure is to facilitate Pavement Resurfacing Works of the N63 Junction with Rathcline Road/Ballymahon Road on Main Street, Lanesboro.

Detour Route: From main street Lanesboro towards Longford: Traffic diverted straight ahead onto Ballymahon road (R392). Take first left (at church) onto the onto the L-5270-0 and continue straight ahead to re-join the N63.

From Longford towards main street Lanesboro: Traffic diverted at the Left at the junction of the N63/L-5270-0. Continue straight ahead and take first right onto R392 (at Church). Continue straight ahead to main street Lanesboro.