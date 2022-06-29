Search

29 Jun 2022

Minister pays glowing tribute to Granard Family Resource Centre

Lus Na Greine

Granard MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Paraic Brady, Minister of State Frank Feighan, Eileen Fynan, Lus Na Greine, Cllr Turlough McGovern and Superintendent Seamus Boyle

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Jun 2022 9:33 AM

Minister of State for Public Health and Well Being Frank Feighan was in Granard on Monday after Healthy Ireland funding was allocated to one of north Longford's most “vital services”.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD took in a tour of Lus na Gréine Family Resource Centre in Granard to see at first hand some of the many initiatives management and volunteers have rolled out to members of the local community in recent months.

A large and attentive audience awaited the Fine Gael minister who was greeted by Thomas Pettit, chairperson of the board of management and the centre's project co-ordinator Eileen Finan.

She told of how the centre which was Ireland's 100th such facility to be set up by the late Fianna Fáil minister Seamus Brennan in 2008 has grown steadily in prominence owing to an ever increasing need among the wider north Longford public.

“Volunteers are so vital and many of them are gathered from within our community and we have a thriving board here who do huge work in having a vision for the well being of this community,” she said.

The investment, she added, was hugely significant in terms of meeting the many challenges resource centres like Lus na Gréine face on a daily and weekly basis.

“That need has always been evident in every community but it has grown and grown over the years and has been exaggerated by the pandemic certainly and by lots of different societal issues that arrive from time to time,” she said.

Minister Feighan followed those remarks up by singling out the unstinting efforts of Ms Finan and a modest, but innately dedicated band of volunteers.

“It is lovely to see all the brainwork that has gone into a centre like this,” he said.

“I am fortunate to see at first hand by travelling around the country to see what my department along with other departments are providing for.

“If you don’t have the volunteers and people like Eileen and users all working together in a collective manner then you don’t have projects that will get funding.”

Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paraic Brady was just as enthused, saying the monies ringfenced would bring untold benefits to Granard and many of its neighbouring towns over the weeks and months ahead.

“It’s a huge investment not only for the minister to attend here today and see the crowd of people but also to see the great work the family resource centre does not only in well being but in Health Eating and by way of a number of initiatives that are on display here.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media