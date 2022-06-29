Search

29 Jun 2022

Anger as vandals target Longford heritage site

Kenagh

The Kenagh lime kiln

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

29 Jun 2022 10:33 AM

A Kenagh resident has expressed outrage at the vandalisation of a two century old structure.

 

The Kenagh lime kiln was recently restored using traditional methods to preserve the heritage of the historic feature.

“It was only opened on June 17,” Paddy Egan told the Leader, “People from all over Ireland attended the opening. The restoration was undertaken by traditional stonemasons from Aughnacliffe, yet here we are speaking about an act of wanton vandalism.”

The newly restored lime kiln is located on the popular forest walk to the lime tree avenue. It was restored using traditional lime mix: “It a credit to the tradesmen and the council regeneration team who oversaw the work,” Paddy said.

The freestanding single-bay lime kiln, was originally built in the 1820. Constructed of coursed limestone rubble it is comprised of a arched front, an former oven aperture, with dressed limestone voussoirs and cut stone lintel.

The Irish Inventory of Architecture highlighted the historic importance of the kiln: “The interesting survival of a former lime kiln, probably built in the early-nineteenth century, which is of technical merit. It is well-built using local limestone and is an appealing and unassuming element of the agricultural/industrial and social heritage of County Longford.”

The embankment to the rear was built to allow for the easy loading of limestone through an opening in the roof of the kiln. Lime kilns became popular in Ireland during the eighteenth century and were once quite a common feature in the rural landscape.

They were used to burn limestone to produce lime. Lime was used for building as a mortar and a render, or as a fertiliser. Lime was also used for lime-washing buildings, particularly farm buildings, as it was regarded as a cleansing agent at the time. The Kenagh kiln supplied lime for the Mosstown Estate.

Small rural lime kilns, like the Kenagh one, started to go out of common usage during the late nineteenth-century with the advent of industrial-scale lime production facilities and improvements in the transport network, particularly the development of the railways.

Paddy says the damage to the restored kiln is wanton: “They took away a ring of stones that made up the chimney. They pulled out stones and pegged litter all around it. After all the work that went into the restoration it is shocking to think people could do this.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media