Dalton 'honoured and privileged' to assume north Longford municipal district's cathaoirleach's role

Cllr Colin Dalton receives the cathaoirleach's chain from ptredecessor Cllr Paraic Brady
Fine Gael Councillor Colin Dalton has pledged to do all in his power as the new cathaoirleach of Granard Municipal District to ensure north Longford’s economic revival continues over the next 12 months.
The Ballinalee based local politician made the vow yesterday as he assumed the municipal area's chain off office from party colleague Cllr Paraic Brady.
Cllr Dalton, who was welcomed into the chair in front of his proud parents Hughie and Mary Rose, said he intended on ensuring the region's many locally based organisations and tourism attractions would be supported over the course of his tenure as cathaoirleach.
"Everything we have in Longford is second to none, we have lovely walkways and lovely facilities and there has been great streams of funding which has come through Longford County Council and the Government and hopefully in the future there will be more of that," he said.
