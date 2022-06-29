Changing of council guard as McGovern is elected Longford's first citizen

Longford County Council has a new cathaoirleach at its helm this evening in the shape of Independent Cllr Turlough McGovern.

The Granard based representative was elevated to the role of first citizen at this afternoon's annual general meeting of Longford County Council.

He replaces outgoing cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan after her 12 month spell at the helm came to an end in front of an emotionally charged council chamber at Aras an Chontae.

Cllr McGovern, who swept all before him in topping the local area election poll in Granard in the 2019 elections, pledged to do all within his remit to underpin Longford's continued development over the year ahead.

"I promise to represent the people of Co Longford, visit new places, people and all sections of our community," he said.

"I am hugely impressed by the number of innovative and inspiring projects that has come from investment.I really believe the potential to transform Co Longford.

"I am sincerely looking forward to the rollout of these projects as we move into the delivery of investment. In terms of regeneration, I look forward during the year to the continuing investment rolled out across our county.

Fine Gael's Gerry Hagan was elected Leas Cathaoirleach, just over a week on from his election as cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District.

To read this story in full, see next week's Longford Leader.