Longford Show looks set to top all previous spectacles

In excess of €20,000 in prizemoney will be up for grabs this coming Sunday when one of the country’s longest surviving agricultural and country showcases makes its long awaited return.

Leading that cause as he has been for the past two decades has been its long serving and devoutly committed chairperson Charlie Murphy.

An Edgeworthstown native and farmer by profession, Charlie has every reason to feel confident about an occasion which is almost 120 years in existence.

“With people more and more anxious about being able to get to events that are being run, we (committee) are extremely excited about the weekend and what is in store,” said an enthusiastic sounding Charlie.

A large part of that eagerness is predicated on the unprecedented level of prizemoney that show exhibitors will be able to compete for come Sunday afternoon.

“We have increased our prizemoney in all cattle and horse classes to reflect the rise in inflation and that is especially relevant to people with show animals.”

First prizes in all the main horse and cattle prizemoney sections will command a €200 first prize, €100 for second and €40 for third.

A passionate horseman, Charlie will once again be keeping a firm eye on the tooings and froings of the showjumping section which gets underway from 11am.

“I am in charge of the showjumping end of it and have been involved with horses all my life,” he added, while expressing his hope weather conditions remain favourable.

“It will be a great day if the weather is right.

“What the show is, it’s really a meeting of town and country and with all the trade stands and cooking demonstrations that will be on display, it’s a real social event.”

As for what makes the man at the centre of this Sunday’s spectacle tick, Charlie paid tribute to the unstinting efforts of those who have and continue to serve alongside him.

“We are a good hardworking committee that pulls well together,” he said.

“We just draw off each other really well, that’s what keeps the passion going.”

Twenty years those passionate embers have been burning bright in the Murphy household and from the evidence of what lies in store this Sunday that fervour looks set to remain in place for some time to come yet.