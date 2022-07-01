Warnock expresses hope for progress on Longford Connected Project

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock has said that he’ll be “popping a bottle of Moet and smoking a cigar” on July 11th if shovels finally go in the ground as promised for the Longford Connected Project, which has had several false starts already this year.

At last week’s meeting of Longford Municipal District, he noted the management report’s update that works will begin on the project on that date but asked if he could have a commitment that the date would be stuck to.

“It is essential now that the projects in Longford town are kicked off and need to be completed as a priority, not only at Longford Municipal District level but at Longford County Council level,” he said.

He also noted the importance of works commencing on the Royal Canal Spur Project, which has also been delayed since 2019.

“I appreciate the situation we’re going through in terms of the cost of construction and the difficulties around that, and indeed the couple of years of Covid,” he said.

“But notwithstanding any of that, we need to be doing better as a local authority to be able to actually deliver these projects in Longford town. It’s essential that these projects are started definitely within the next six to eight months.”

Engineer, Tom Murtagh confirmed that meetings were held with the contractor last week.

“His documentation shows that he’s holding to that date, so that’s the latest information and it’s looking positive,” said Mr Murtagh.

“That’s great and I’ll tell you what, you might actually see Gerry Warnock popping a bottle of Moet and smoking a cigar on that day,” said a delighted Cllr Warnock.