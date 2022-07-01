North Longford Vintage Tractor and Car Run returns this Sunday

All eyes will be on Aughnacliffe this Sunday as Colmcille Vintage Tractor and Car Run hold their annual charity fundraiser.

Now in its twelfth year, the event's unique blend of old school car and agricultural vehicles will once again take centre stage.

Registration, together with a breakfast roll, commences at 10:30am with the run itself getting off the ground at 12 midday accompanied with a €20 entry fee.

The route itself starts from the cross before moving on to Ballinalee and proceeding into Longford town where a refreshments stop will be held in mid afternoon.

Participants will later make their way back to their point of departure by travelling along the battery Road and via Melview.

The event is one which has raised in the region of €100,000 for charity in recent years with hopes high its 2022 installment will amass somewhere between €6,000 to €8,000.

“Last year was a great success despite all that was going on with Covid and we are hoping this year will be just as good, if not better,” said chairperson Micheal Shaughnessy.