Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 1, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022 of John (Johnny) Farrell, Lisaniskey, Ardagh, Co Longford (Ex C.I.E.). Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his wife Mary Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Geraldine Caslin and his son Damien, dearest grandchildren Bríana, Darragh and Díarmaíd, his brother Tom, son-in-law Niall, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Longford, on Saturday, July 2 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Sunday, July 3 to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on rip.ie. House private, please.

Mary Gormley (née Ames), Cummeen, Elphin, Roscommon



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022 of Mary Gormley (née Ames), Cummeen, Elphin, Roscommon and late of Drinane, Strokestown, Roscommon. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Bridget's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital. After a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Pat, brother Michael, sisters Clare and Peggy and parents John and Bridget. Fondly remembered by her daughter Ann (Guckian, Kilnagross), sons Michael, James, Patrick, Martin and John, daughters-in-law Patricia, Orla and Anne, son-in-law Kevin, sisters Connie (Clarke, Strokestown), Bernadette (Higgins, Elphin), Paula (Kelly, Kilglass) and Monica (Burke, Kildare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cherished grandchildren Ashling, Alan, Emily, Sean, Sarah, Eva, Aimee and Stephen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday evening, July 1 from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon, July 2 to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Creeve, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Mary will be laid to rest afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Patient Comfort Fund, Roscommon University Hospital c/o Brady Funeral Directors or any family member. To send a message of sympathy to the family please click on the condolence link on rip.ie.

The Gormley family appreciate your prayers and sympathy at this sad time.

Jim Kelly, Moigh, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 of Jim Kelly, Moigh, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Ex principal of Forgney National School.

Predeceased by his daughter Valerie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, son Ronan, grandchildren Eoin and Caoimhe, sisters Maureen and Bridie, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. A message of condolence can be left by clicking the link on rip.ie. Family flowers only, please. House strictly private.

Thomas (Tom) Seery, Main Street, Arva, Cavan / Ballinamuck, Co Longford



The recent death has occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022 of Thomas (Tom) Seery, Main Street, Arva, Cavan and formerly of Edenmore, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of The Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell.

Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Anna-Mae and by his brothers Jamsie, Michael and Sean. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Margaret, sisters Mary (Babs) (Edenmore) and Anne-Rose (U.K.), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81) tomorrow, Friday, July 1 from 6.00pm concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 2 at 2.00pm in The Sacred Heart Church, Arva. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery. Those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on rip.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

The mass will be streamed live please Click here

House private, please.

Frances Smith (née Moran), Loughill, Kenagh, Co Longford



The recent death has occurred on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 of Frances Smith (nee Moran), Loughill, Kenagh, Co Longford, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her heart broken family.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Peter, her adoring daughters and son, Deborah, Aidan and Sinéad, her cherished granddaughters Marina, Cora and Sophie. her brother Tony and all her family, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connells Funeral Chapel, Church Street, Longford this Friday evening, July 1 from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Saturday, July 2 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 1 o'clock followed by Burial in Shrule Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the I.S.P.C.A, The National Animal Centre, Derryglogher, Kenagh, Co. Longford.

House private please.