Cruthu returns with spectacular programme

Longford’s premiere festival is back and bigger than ever this summer. From July 26 to 31, Longford Town will be buzzing with a massive programme of events for all ages and tastes.

The festival kicks off with an Exhibition and Reception in the County Library and will be brought to a close by one of Ireland’s most popular Indie rock bands, Ham Sandwich in the Arms Ballroom.

But rock won’t be the only music to catch during the week of events with a String Quartet, The Trinitones all male A Cappella singing ensemble and Roisin O – one of Ireland’s most popular female voices.

We are providing dedicated exhibition spaces throughout Longford town where local visual artists will be displaying their creations and holding workshops for adults and children who fancy themselves as the next Picasso.

Other highlights include our Movie Night in The Backstage showcasing local and international filmmakers, short plays from local writers performed by the Mostrim and Legan Players and the madman that is Black Paddy.

If it’s just clowning around you are after, we will have street entertainment on numerous days for all the family.

The organising committee wishes to invite everyone with a grá for creativity to come along, get involved and be part of the fun and frolics.

Give us a follow on the socials: @cruthuartsfestival on Facebook and Instagram or cruthuartsfestival.com.

If you would like to volunteer to help with running events please get in touch.