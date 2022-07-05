Search

05 Jul 2022

Giving a voice to Longford’s children with Autism

Giving a voice to Longford’s children with Autism

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

05 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

As humans we take it for granted our ability to communicate with each other, however, many autistic children are nonverbal and therefore cannot freely communicate their needs and wants.
A group of Longford parents have come together to raise funds, in aid of nonverbal autistic children attending St Christopher’s Special School in the town. “Voices for Autism Longford aims to raise funds to give our children the gift of communication using the Rapid Prompting Method (RPM), which can help nonverbal autistic children find new ways of communicating.”
The life-changing communication method was recently seen on the RTE documentary “Speechless”, which explores the world of nonverbal autistic writer and poet, 21 year old Fiacre Ryan from Castlebar.
Until the age of 13, Fiacre had no means of communicating. However, Fiacre’s world took a dramatic turn aged thirteen. Desperate to help her speechless child, Fiacre’s mum Carmel, with a few other autism parents, discovered RPM and they invited an RPM teacher from the US to Mayo to see if she could help their silent children.
At the very first workshop, Fiacre showed a level of competence and knowledge that astonished his parents and sisters. Like a dam bursting with words, Fiacre’s thoughts flowed out of him as he tapped out words on a letter board. Finally, Fiacre had found a way to communicate. Fiacre went on to be the first nonverbal, autistic child to use RPM to sit his Leaving Certificate.
The method has already been tested out here in Longford by St Christopher’s teacher, Colleen Mannion.
Colleen teaches students aged between the ages of 6 and 10, and says she has never seen such rapid results: ‘I first started with Soma’s RPM three months ago. In that time, all 6 of the students in my class have begun to make choices by pointing. I have introduced curriculum through the RPM process and all the students have begun to answer literal comprehension questions using choices while also beginning to use the letterboard.’
She says: ‘I have seen amazing results using this way of teaching and for using it as communication. I am able to find out what is happening with my students by using a series of questions. We have only begun our journey and I am so excited to see where the students go with this method.’
A Wexford mum, Teresa Carr Buckley, says “my 2 boys are autistic and use RPM. Both boys are non-verbal and, other than PECs (picture exchange), they had no other form of communication. RPM was introduced 6 years ago to our school and we have not looked back since. It has opened up a whole new world for both my boys. Please support this worthy cause as it’s been life changing for my 2 boys. It has created opportunities that would never have been possible if they hadn't been introduced to RPM.”
All funds raised through the Voices for Autism Longford fundraiser will be used to train school staff to deliver the RPM programme and to help local autistic children unlock their voices.
Donations can be made by searching ‘Voices for Autism with RPM’ on GoFundMe, and you can also find the donation link on the ‘Voices for Autism Longford’ Facebook page.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media