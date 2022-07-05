Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Cathal Fitzpatrick, Dublin Road, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the staff at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan.

Beloved son of the late Charles C. and Bridget Fitzpatrick and brother of the late Tommy, Sean and Tilly. Cathal will be very sadly missed by his sisters Eileen Leddy, Dublin and Bridie Gaffney, New York, his brother in law Brendan, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, all his relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan H12 C821, on Wednesday evening, July 6 from 5pm until 8pm. Walk through and refrain from handshaking, please. Masks are advised. Removal from the home of his nephew Charlie and wife Helena, Urney, on Thursday morning, July 6 arriving to St. Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am and burial will take place after Mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who cannot attend Cathal’s Funeral are asked to leave their condolences for the family in the condolence section on rip.ie. The family would like to thank all of you for your co-operation, understanding and support for them at this time.

Bridget (Delia) Cassidy (née Mulvihill), Dernacrieve, Corlough, Cavan / Ballyduff, Kerry

The recent death has occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022 of Bridget (Delia) Cassidy (nee Mulvihill), Dernacrieve, Corlough, Cavan and formerly of Dromartin, Ballyduff, Co. Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Pat Joe. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Siobhan (Delvin, Co. Westmeath), her son-in-law Aidan Conlon, her grandchildren Helen, Sean, Ciara and Evan, her brothers and sisters, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62), on Tuesday evening, July 5 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from her home in Dernacrieve on Wednesday morning, July 6 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Corlough, Co. Cavan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Corlough Templeport Facebook page and will be available on Parish Radio FM108. Messages of sympathy can be added in the 'Condolence' section on rip.ie. Please use the hand sanitisers available and be mindful of the current spread of Covid 19.

Christina Sheridan (née Deneher), Cordownan, Arva, Co Cavan

The recent death has occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Christina Sheridan, (nee Deneher) late of Cordownan & Broad Road, Arva, Co. Cavan, in her 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent and son, Gabriel. Loving mother of Geraldine (Damien), Martin (Noeleen), and Carmel (David), much loved Granny to Daniel, Ruth, Stephen, Jack, Emily & Grace. Sadly missed by her family, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Wednesday evening, July 6 from 6.00pm until 8.30pm with removal on Thursday morning, July 7 to the Sacred Heart Church, Arva for Funeral Mass at 11.00am, followed by interment to Coronea Cemetery. May she rest in peace.

Please maintain social distancing at the Funeral Home and in the Church; No handshaking, please (walk-through only when sympathising). Please wear a face-mask for the welfare of all present. Thank you.