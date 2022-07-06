Delight as Longford Show returns in style

Isaac Wyer, Joe Plunkett and Elliott Wyer taking a break and enjoying the atmosphere at the Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair on Sunday. Picture: Shelley Corcoran
Three years it may have been in waiting but for the streams of spectators who turned out to savour the return of Longford's Agricultural Show and Country Fair last Sunday, it was a wait which proved more than worthwhile.
From dozens of high calibre horse, cattle and pony classes to umpteen trade stands and fun for all the family, you name it last weekend's festivities had it.
And for a small, but dedicated band of local volunteers behind its staging it was an occasion which arguably could not have gone any better..
With an unprecedented level of prizemoney, reflective of the vast level of entries last Sunday prompted, surpassing it with its 2023 equivalent could be easier said than done.
For full coverage, see this week's Longford Leader.
