06 Jul 2022

Boost as extra gardaí set for Longford

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Four new gardaí have been assigned to Longford

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

06 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

Repeated calls for additional gardaí to be allocated to Longford look set to have paid off following confirmation four new officers are to be assigned to the county over the coming days.

The quartet will take up their new positions by the end of the month in a move which has sparked universal acclaim from across the political spectrum.

“I have highlighted this need on numerous occasions with (Justice) Minister (Helen) McEntee in recent months and I want to thank her for her support in providing resources and in nominating Longford as a pilot for the Community Safety Partnership Scheme,” said Senator Micheal Carrigy.

Longford Fianna Fáil TD Joe Flaherty added how he had long campaigned for six additional gardaí to be added to the county, saying the news was an “important first step for policing in Longford.”

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

