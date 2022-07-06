Longford's illegal dumping woes prompts calls for bins to be made 'mandatory' as part of tenancy agreements

Longford’s ongoing illegal dumping crisis has sparked calls for landlords and the owners of private properties to incorporate bin collection services into individual tenancy agreements.

Cllr Gerry Warnock has said the measure, which would see State and independent property owners recoup those outgoings through monthly rental charges, would go a long way towards stemming the tide of illegal fly tipping across the county.

The Independent local representative, who has been a long time advocate for the need for tougher sanctions to be imposed on those found guilty of illegal dumping, was speaking following the latest episode of indiscriminate dumping in Longford town in recent days.

That came after several bags of household waste and other items were found discarded in a stairwell of an apartment complex along the Grafton Court area of town last Friday.

“It’s (dumping) not a shock,” he said, adding issues linked to illegal dumping in the locality had already been routinely been raised by local business owners.

“My experience though has been that Longford County Council has always responded extremely well and swiftly in getting rid of stuff and investigating incidents, but ultimately it is my view that the responsibility lies with the landlords of these properties.

“I firmly believe that these landlords, be it Longford County Council or private landlords, that they should provide adequate waste disposal services for their tenants and then incorporate that into whatever rental agreements are in place.”

Cllr Warnock went a step further by calling for the move to be made mandatory, saying the intervention would virtually eliminate the propensity for individuals to illegally dispose of rubbish once bins were being provided and collected by a registered waste disposal firm.

“I really feel there should be some sort of legal mechanism brought in, be it through bye laws or legislation to require landlords to do the same,” he said, adding the move would help bring the “big bang” impact Tidy Towns and environmental chiefs have long been yearning for in addressing Longford’s illegal dumping epidemic.