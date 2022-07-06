Windows smashed as burglars cause considerable damage to house during Midlands break in

Search

06 Jul 2022

Reporter:

Damian Moran

06 Jul 2022 5:33 PM

Burglars cause considerable damage to a house in the midlands during a break in recently.

An estimated €5,000 worth of damage was caused to the house.

The house in south Offaly was broken into and burgled at 4pm on June 21.

A spokesperson from Birr Garda Station said that a TV and playstation were stolen during the incident but a lot of criminal damage was done during the incident. 

Windows at the rear of the house were vandalised.

The residents weren't at home at the time.

