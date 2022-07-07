Longford station to ‘revert to normal hours’

Longford Railway Station
Access to facilities in Longford train station will return as soon as staffing issues are resolved, a spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann has confirmed.
A statement from Iarnród Éireann points out that normal service will resume as soon as the the difficulty is addressed: “The station at Longford is ordinarily manned.
“Due to annual leave there were a number of days where the station was closed, but once the annual leave is finished the station will revert to its usual opening hours,” a spokesperson told the Longford Leader.
Staff availability has been affecting the opening hours of the station. Iarnród Éireann explained that toilet facilities are only available when a staff member is on duty.
The building will close on days when staff are not available, however the rail ticket machines are available outside of the station while the building is closed.
The Victorian railway station, one of the fine architectural features of the town, was opened by the Midland Great Western Railway on 8 November 1855.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.