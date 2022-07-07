Longford teachers recognised for years of dedication to educating young people of the county
The Longford Branch of INTO recently held their retirement function in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.
Congratulations to the retirees and thank you to Vice President Dorothy Mc Ginley and Carmel Browne District 7 CEC for attending.
They also welcomed Noeleen Rooney and Eamon Brennan from the Retired Teacher's Association.
Main photo (with story) front row retirees - Martina Williams (St Mary's Edgeworthstown), Susan Notely (St Thomas Rathowen), Mairead Crean Lynch (St Bernard's NS Abbeylara), Kathryn Mc Gauran (St Patrick's NS Ballinamuck), Dolores Tuohy (St Patrick's NS Ballinamuck), Anne Marie McLoughlin (Scoil Bhríde Glen), Carol Hackett (Scoil Eimear Longford), Marie Fallon (St Mary's NS Newtowncashel). Back Row: Deirdre Rooney Secretary, Dorothy Mc Ginley VP, Carmel Browne CEC and Órla Egan Chariperson.
All retirees received a framed print from local artist Eibhlin Crossan a teacher from St. Joseph's NS Longford.
Órla Egan Chairperson, Carmel Browne CEC, Dorothy McGinley VP INTO and Deirdre Rooney Secretary.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.