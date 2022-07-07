Big improvement in weather on the way as Met Éireann forecasts significant rise in temperatures

There is a big improvement on the way for the weather in Ireland as Met Eireann is forecasting big rise in temperatures in the coming days.

While not quite a heat wave yet, temperatures are set to rise through Friday and the weekend and by Monday are forecast to hit a high of 25 degrees. There will also be plenty of sunshine although, with this being Ireland, there is also some rain and cloudier conditions in the forecast.

Met Eireann says the weather will be mostly warm and dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Some rain at times though, especially towards the north and west.

The full weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is as follows:

WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY

Friday will be dry again in most areas, however there will still be a chance of some patchy rain or drizzle at time in the north and northwest. Largely cloudy in the morning, with the best of the brighter spells in the south and east through the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 22 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

Mostly cloudy with the odd spot of drizzle overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light northwesterly breezes.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY

A largely dry and sunny day for Leinster and Munster. Cloudier in Connacht and Ulster with a few scattered outbreaks of rain possible. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and east, with light northwesterly breezes.

Largely clear and dry in the southern half of the country on Saturday night. Cloudier to the north with some isolated outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light and variable breezes.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY

Mainly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, brightest towards the south of the country. Isolated spots of rain or drizzle at times. A warm day with temperatures ranging from 20 to 24 degrees, warmest in the midlands, with light variable breezes. Dry with mostly clear skies on Sunday night. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with generally light southerly winds.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR MONDAY

Warm, dry and sunny in most areas. Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, warmest in the midlands. Southerly winds, mainly light in strength.