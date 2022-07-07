Search

07 Jul 2022

PICTURES | Ukulele Céilí brings a piece of musical magic to Longford town

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

07 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery

Longford town resounded to the plinking of strings of tiny guitars last weekend as the first Ukulele Céilí drew visitors from far and wide for a novel summer festival. The weekend of music saw daily ukulele performances and Pig Market Lane was a hive of activity as the musicians filled the air with sound.

The festival was produced by Republic of Culture and funded by Longford Live and Local and the Creative Ireland Longford programs. Shane Crossan of Republic of Culture said the organisers were delighted with how the event went: “It was fantastic. We got a great reaction from the public and musicians alike. It was the brainchild of Sean Mulroy.”

Enthusiasts of the baby of the guitar family travelled from far and wide to attend the gathering: “Longford’s Connolly Barracks was converted into a festival Campsite for the weekend with ample space for tenting and camper van uke fans. We had visitors from Galway, Roscommon, Sligo, Omagh, Dundalk and Dublin” the Republic of Culture coordinator said.

The weekend was packed with things to do for music lovers and musicians including a festival music club, ukulele workshops and master classes, and the all-day entertainment and an artisan market at Louis Herterich’s newly opened Pig Market Lane: “It really brought a little bit of happiness to the town. People who play the ukulele are happy people, and they make other people happy, there was a really happy vibe to the weekend,” Shane told.

Sean Mulroy of the Longford resident ukulele collective ‘Sneaky Tequilas’ was delighted with the weekend: “The were many high points. The big finale by Galway Ukulele Group was really sweet. They brought members of all the other bands onstage for one of the final songs. That is what a Ukulele Céilí festival is all about.

Down Memory Lane | Style and smiles galore in this gallery of Longford graduation pictures from 2006

Down Memory Lane | A lovely gallery of pictures from 2006 Longford Show and Country Fair

“The Saturday night concert was really well attended. There were a lot of guerrilla gigs, where musicians would just show up in a pub and play, that was brilliant. The craic around the town was fantastic,” Sean concluded.

Other high points of the weekend included the Ukevision, an U16 talent competition and Ukulele band performances by The Rugs, Ukulele Tuesday, Ukephoric, and Longford’s Coffee Beans.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media