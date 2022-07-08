Very exciting times for Longford's Cian’s Kennels

Longford’s Cian’s Kennels will be beneficiaries of the proceeds raised from Streete Wildlife Club’s annual Charity Clay Shoot for the Luke Kiernan Perpetual Cup on Sunday week, July 17.

It was also announced last week that Cian’s Kennels CLG is amongst the thirty-five national finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The charity will contest in the Health & Wellbeing category of this year’s Awards.

Cian’s Kennels is a charitable organisation which allows children who are in hospital for extended periods to have access to their family pets.

The charity was founded by Evelyn and Enda Neary in memory of their 15-year-old son Neary who sadly passed away on September 23, 2019 after being diagnosed with hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

During his treatment at the Children's Hospital in Crumlin, the Neary family set about placing Cian's beloved dog, Cooper, in a nearby kennel which allowed the two to meet every single day.

Time spent with Cooper, exercising & training him became the highlight of Cian's days at home in between hospital stays and treatments.

Thanks to funding through the HSE National Lottery scheme, Cian's Kennels now provides kenneling, veterinary checks, transport and other expenses so that no costs arise for the families involved. Their services support the emotional wellbeing of children with life-limiting and serious illnesses.

Each of the 35 finalists will now receive €1,000 and a hand-crafted trophy and proceed to the grand final.

Streete Wildlife Club is delighted to be able to help Cian Kennels, and they are looking forward to seeing a big turnout.

Club spokesperson Seamus Dennins said, “We thank the following who are kindly sponsoring the shoot MG Grahan Monaghan, Lakelands Shooting Centre Mullingar, Delaney Commercials Naas, Pat Denning Garden Services Lismacaffrey and Campbell Electrical Lismacaffrey.”

The shoot will start with the first squad away at 9am and last squad at 1pm and to partake in the shoot you MUST pre book.

To book or for any further enquiries please phone or text 086 2582370.