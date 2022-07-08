PICTURES | Record crowds enjoy triumphant return of super Longford Agricultural Show

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Record crowds enjoyed the triumphant return of a super Longford Agricultural Show and Country Fair last Sunday and you can read more about it by clicking on this link
We hope you enjoy this lovely selection of photos captured by Shelley Corcoran and don't forget to tag and share with your friends!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep u