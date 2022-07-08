From Dallas to Longford: US actor Patrick Duffy aka Bobby Ewing enjoys renowned Edgeworthstown hospitality

Left: Paddy Duffy with fellow Dallas cast members and right with the staff of Bia Deas Cafe, Egeworthstown
The staff of Bia Deas Cafe in Edgeworthstown, Longford were absolutely delighted to welcome US actor Patrick Duffy, aka Bobby Ewing of Dallas fame, for a tasty bite to eat today.
Staff said the actor was lovely to talk to and very down to earth.
Duffy and his Happy Days star partner Linda Purl are visiting Ireland this week.
They are seeking to trace Duffy’s Irish roots and to film a pilot episode of a new TV series which will air in the United States in 2023.
The TV series, with the working title of Finding Ireland, will shine a spotlight on Ireland, from the rich culture to the spectacular scenery.
Yesterday, Duffy visited Kilmovee, Co Mayo where he met some long-lost cousins.
"It seems that just about everybody around here carries the surname Duffy," he said.
