Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 8, 2022

Catherine (Kate) Quigley (née Duffy), Ballanacliffy, Glasson, Athlone, Athlone, Westmeath / Killashee, Co Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of Catherine (Kate) Quigley (nee Duffy), Ballinacliffy, The Pigeons, Glasson, Athlone, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cloontagh, Killashee, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Mike) and her brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine, Bridget and Mary (Rushe), sons Jude, John and Willie, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marie, Rhona and Mandy, and Catherine's partner Austin, grandchildren Nicole, Jude, Karen, Michelle, Elaine, Keith, Sean, Eamon, Patrick, Ciara, Amy, Kate and Liam, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, on Friday evening, July 8 from 5pm until 7pm (strictly walk-through only). Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 9 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. The family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Kate's family are still very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate it if social distancing, face covering and no hand-shaking took place during the funeral.

Willie Joseph Gilchrist, 91 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of Willie Joseph Gilchrist, 91 Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters Agnes and Rose. Willie will be remembered with love by his beloved wife Bridie, sisters Mary Taffe (Longford) and Ann Dalton (Australia), niece Lisa, relatives, neighbours and his many good friends.

As long as hearts remember, As long as hearts still care, We do not part those we love, They're with us everywhere. Rest in Peace.

Willie will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, eircode (N39 KN66), on Friday, July 8 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9 at 11am in St. Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: Click Here.

Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team and surrounded by his family, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his son Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Gerard, Joseph and Kevin, daughters Sinéad and Monica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Áine, Isobelle, Conor, James, Gary, Claire, Holly, Callum and Sarah, brother Patrick and sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Gerry will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, eircode (N39 KN66) on Wednesday, July 6 from 6pmconcluding with prayers at 8pm, and he will also repose at his home on Thursday, July 7. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday, July 8 in St Mary's Church, Legga, Eircode (N39 XK11), followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Funeral can be viewed live: click here.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note there will be no evening mass in St. Mary's Church, Legga, on Friday, July 8.

James (Jim) Bannon, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Lanesboro, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands Unit, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of James (Jim) Bannon, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of Maureen and loving father of Fiona and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Alex, Ella, Andrew and Emily, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, sisters Mary and Elizabeth, brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening, July 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning, July 9 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium.

James’ Funeral Mass may be viewed (live only) by clicking this link - https://www.churchservices.tv/blanchardstown followed by his cremation service by clicking this link - https://www.dctrust.ie/location/glasnevin/chapel-webstream.html

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the management, nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, predeceased by his sister's Mary, Bridie and Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters Rosemarie and Carina, son in law Colm, his beloved grandchildren Blánaid and Rían, nieces and nephews, sister in law Lizzie, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Pat Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Friday, July 8 from 5pm until 7pm. Strictly walk through only. Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 9 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Pat’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at St James’s Hospital, on Friday, July 1, 2022 of Eugene McGann, Terenure, Dublin 6W and formerly of Kilmahon, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Beloved husband of Dympna, loving father of Alan, Lorcan, Eimear and the late Karen, grandfather of Tadhg, Síofra and Finn, and brother of Kevin, Lena, John, Bernard and the late Louise and Joe. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Donald, daughters-in-law Lynn and Jean, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Maura McPhillips (née Lawless), Elphin St, Strokestown, Roscommon / Athenry, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar General Hospital, in her 96th year, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 of Maura McPhillips (nee Lawless), Elphin Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Bookeen, Kiltullagh, Athenry, Co Galway.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patsy and grandson Jamie. Loving mother of Raphael, Blánaid, Ronan, Krisha and Cliodhna. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Claire, son-in-law Nick, grandchildren Ciara, Max, Conor, Kate, Jack, Jenson, Ali, Cian & Morgan, sister Madge, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, July 7 from 6pm to 8pm, walk through only, please. Removal on Friday, July 8 to Strokestown Parish Church, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those wishing to view Maura's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Frank Roddy, Well Road, Portlaoise, Laois / Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at his home with his loving wife Mary by his side, on Monday, July 4, 2022 of Frank Roddy, 3 Well Road, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Bernard, Vincent, Martin and Michael, sisters Bridie, Theresa, and Antoinette, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence from Thursday, July 7 with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning, July 8 to Newlands Crematorium.

Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, in the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, school mates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Rest in Peace Archie.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon, July 9 from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning, July 11 at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Naughton family very much appreciates your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House Private Please.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Elizabeth Lannon (née Healy), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 of Elizabeth Lannon (nee Healy), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, darling mother of Anne, Anthony and Marena (Finneran), mother-in-law of Mary and Damien, proud grandmother of Mark, Kevin, Aisling and Enda, grandmother-in-law to Fiona (Finneran) and adored great-grandmother to Abigail, Andrew and Charlotte. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home Lanesboro, (N39 E761) on Friday, July 8 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, July 9 in St Mary's Church, Ballagh at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Derrane cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation c/o Farrell's Undertakers.

Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Roscommon / Ballymote, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness borne with great courage, in the wonderful care of the staff of the North West Hospice and Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, July 7, 2022 of Christina Gildea (née Healy), Tullycartron, Elphin, Co Roscommon and formerly of Fetherneen, Ballinacarrow, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Predeceased by her parents. Christina is survived by her heartbroken husband John, daughter Zara (Fallon, Tarmonbarry), son Keith, son-in-law Tony, Keith’s fiancée Michelle, adored grand-children Cohan, Jacob, Rian and Erín, sister Claire, nephews Darren and Donal, sisters-in-law Josephine and Monica, brothers-in-law Joe Feely, Brendan, Kevin and Gerard, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday evening, July 10 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, July 11 to St. Patrick’s Church, Elphin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Elphin. House private to family and friends.

Funeral Mass is available to watch on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/

The family respectfully requests the wearing of face coverings in the funeral home - - walk through only - -

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo on-line at https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/

The Gildea and Healy families are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022 of John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr. Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, July 11 in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

