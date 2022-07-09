Longford man on holding mobile phone charge has case adjourned

A young man who pleaded guilty to holding a mobile phone while driving will return before Judge Bernadette Owens in October to have the matter concluded.

Patrick Hannafin (19) of Corboy, Edgeworthstown entered a plea of guilty to the offences.

From the witness box Garda Rachael Carlin of Longford Garda Station described how on May 6, 2021 she was on mobile patrol, and the officer saw a driver holding a mobile phone while driving.

Garda Carlin stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, Mr Hannafin, who denied holding the phone saying he was using a notebook.

The defendant had no previous convictions. Noting the defendant was driving a 211 registered car Judge Owens said there should be no need for the driver to hold a mobile phone as the technology available in such vehicles was so advanced.

Solicitor for the defendant, Frank Gearty, said his client is on a learner permit and he asked the judge if he could have the matter adjourned to October 25 at which point Mr Hannafin will have a full licence.



Mr Gearty explained that his client already had two penalty points and if the matter could be deferred to the October date his client could avoid a driving ban.

The solicitor said his client is a young man who works with his father and has recently got married. Judge Owens consented to have the matter adjourned to October 25.