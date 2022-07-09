Longford woman embroiled in 'unruly' garda station row advised to steer clear of trouble

A mother who got into a row at a Garda station had her case adjourned to see if she comes to further Garda attention.

Sylvia Nevin (33) of 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford was charged with engaging in threatening or abusive behaviour at Longford Garda Station.

The defendant entered a guilty plea to the charges. Ms Nevin's solicitor, Fiona Baxter, told the judge that other parties involved in the incident were dealt with by way of an Anti Social Behavioural Order (ASBO).

Sergeant Mark Mahon outlined the details of the altercation. Sgt Mahon said on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:15am Ms Nevin was accompanying her partner to sign on at Longford Garda station as a condition of his bail.

While at the station a verbal altercation erupted between the defendant and another person in the station. The sergeant described the behaviour as “unruly” and said voices were raised. The Superintendent saw the incident and directed that the matter be prosecuted.

Sgt Mahon confirmed the three other parties receive ASBOs in respect of the incident. The court heard Ms Nevin has 19 previous convictions, mainly for theft but also for drug offences.

Ms Baxter said the disruptions stemmed from an attack on her client two weeks prior to the incident by the other party. As a result of this attack Ms Nevin had to to attend hospital.

Ms Baxter said: “She was very angry at the time, but wished to apologise to gardaí for the disruption she caused.”

The defendant's solicitor accepted Ms Nevin has “a bad history for theft”, but pointed to her client's difficult circumstances; a young family and her struggles to get by.

Judge Bernadette Owens said she would put the matter back saying: “If gardaí can confirm she has not come to further attention I will take a certain action,” then adjourn the case to January 10, 2023.