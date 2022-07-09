Nearly half of septic tanks inspected in Longford falling below required standards

Almost half of the septic tanks inspected by Longford County Council in the last year failed to reach the appropriate standards.

Longford fared better than most counties, of the 11 Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems tested there was a 45% failure rate, while the national average is a 53% fail rate.

The EPA's report 'Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems Inspections 2021' showed that across Ireland local authorities completed 1,127 inspections, 604 of which did not pass.



The report says the national failure rate represents “a danger to the enviromnment and human health”.

The authorities completed the investigations under Ireland’s National Inspection Plan, which was established in 2013. The failure rate has remained high since the scheme was introduced.

The Water Services Act, 2012 provided for the introduction of a national inspection system for Domestic Waste Water Treatment Systems (DWWTS) such as Septic Tanks and other effluent treatment systems.

All inspections in County Longford are carried out by trained inspectors employed by Longford County Council. The owners of Septic Tanks selected are notified in writing by the County Council approximately 10 days in advance of the proposed inspection date.

The report highlights that 49 Longford DWWTS failed the inspections between 2013 and 2021. It points out that 94% of these failures were fixed by the end of 2021.

Neighbours Cavan (32%) and Westmeath (26%) fared better, but Roscommon (79%) and Leitrim (89%) had the highest failure rates in the country.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said: “Householders should ensure effluent from their septic tank is not ponding in their garden, going to nearby streams or contaminating their drinking water well.

Householders should visually check their septic tank and get their well tested at least annually to satisfy themselves that their septic tank is not posing a risk to the health of their families, their neighbours and the environment.”

The septic tank grant scheme, which was expanded in 2020, offers grants of €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems.

Noel Byrne, EPA Programme Manager said : It's important householders fix septic tanks where problems are detected. There is a grant scheme available to assist householders to fix failing septic tanks. Local authorities should focus their efforts to resolve open cases to ensure human health and the environment are protected.”